While many of us have given our heart to someone in spirit, some very special people give their real hearts for a good cause.

Today isn't just Valentine's Day or Ash Wednesday, it's also National Organ Donor Day.

It was first designated by the department of health and human services back in 1998.

The goal is to raise awareness for organ, eye, tissue, marrow, platelet and blood donations. In the United States, more than 120,000 people are waiting for a life-saving organ.

Health officials said there's someone who needs blood in the United States every 2 seconds which is about 41,000 donations needed every day.