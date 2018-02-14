× New Event To Come To Fayetteville In March

WASHINGTON COUNTY (KFSM) — The new event BEER & BAGEL OFF-ROAD will happen Saturday (Mar. 24) at Hazel Valley Ranch outside of Fayetteville, according to a press release.

Individual and group pricing options are available along with Companion Pass options for two people who just want to attend the party.

This is a new location for the annual event and organizers are bringing back all the fantastic post-race fun that hundreds of runners enjoy each year, according to a press release.

The event will have yard games, music, dancing and photos with Sasquatch as well as craft beer and bagels.

Registration for Arkansas is open now at www.BEERANDBAGEL.com.