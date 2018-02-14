× Suspect In Custody In Shooting At Florida High School

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. (CBS) — At least 20 people were injured in a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida on Wednesday, prompting a massive police response and manhunt as frightened students remained trapped in their classrooms.

Margate Fire Department told CBS Miami there are between 20 and 50 victims. A law enforcement source tells CBS News senior investigative producer Pat Milton that the victims include fatalities.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office tweeted after 4 p.m. that a shooter was in custody. They said the scene was still active. A male that fit the description of the suspect was seen being taken into custody, CBS News’ Jeff Pegues reports.

Ambulances converged on the scene as emergency workers appeared to be treating possibly wounded people on the sidewalks.

Television footage showed police in olive fatigues, with weapons drawn, entering the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, then dozens of children frantically running and walking quickly out. A police officer waved the students on, urging them to quickly evacuate the school.

Some students exited the building in single-file rows with hands raised overhead to show they carried no weapons. Others held onto other students as they made their way out past helmeted police in camouflage with weapons drawn.

Emergency medical personnel pulled stretchers from the backs of ambulances as police cars surrounded the parking lot. At least one person was seen being wheeled to the ambulance on a gurney.

Students at the school were being evacuated to West Glades Middle School Wednesday afternoon. The Coral Springs police department tweeted it is assisting and that the middle school was on lockdown as a precaution.

“We understand you are worried for your children,” the department said.

Student Jeiella Dodoo told CBS News a fire alarm went off around 2:30 p.m. She said the school already had a drill earlier in the day.

Then, she said she heard about six gunshots. Everyone ran, and Dodoo described a chaotic scene as students fled. She said she hurt her toe while jumping a fence. She heard from a friend that people were being loaded into ambulances.

“That’s when we knew it was really real, there was an actual shooter on campus,” Dodoo said.

Parent Caesar Figeuroa told CBS News his daughter was hiding in a closet and afraid to speak on the phone. He said they have been texting. The girl said she heard gunfire and the window blew, and she screamed and ran in the closet with her friend. She told Figeuroa she heard everyone screaming and running.

She said three students were shot in the classroom next to her. She was no longer hearing gunfire, Figeuroa said.

He said it was like a “war zone” with the police response.

“It’s the worst nightmare not hearing from my daughter for 20 minutes, it was the longest 20 minutes of my life,” Figeuroa said.

Officers asked people to avoid the area. The Coral Springs Police Department told teachers and students to remain barricaded inside until police reach them.

CBS Miami’s Rick Folbaum was speaking over text message with a student at the school who is hiding in a closet.

The White House said President Trump has been briefed on the shooting and is monitoring the situation. The White House said President Trump has been briefed on the shooting and is monitoring the situation. Mr. Trump expressed his condolences in a tweet Wednesday afternoon, adding that “no child, teacher or anyone else should ever feel unsafe in an American school.”

“All of a sudden there was a really loud noise…..people are crying the closet,” the student wrote to him.

The FBI said it was on the scene and assisting local law enforcement. ATF agents from the Miami Field Division are also responding to the scene.