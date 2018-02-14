Rainy Pattern Setting Up For The Next Week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Frequent rain chances will be possible for next next several days. Temperatures will be close to freezing in the morning and that could let to a few areas of sleet but overall it doesn't appears to cause as many travel issues as the system last weekend.

By the end of the day Sunday we should see rainfall totals in the 0.50 to 0.70" range. These first bouts with rain won't produce high totals.

The rain in the Monday to Wednesday timeframe will yield much higher totals with accumulation closer to 2-3". It should be a good rain, probably with some thunderstorms, and even the small chance for severe weather.

-Garrett