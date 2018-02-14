Seniors Get Special Valentine’s Day Surprise From Volunteers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- It was a special surprise for seniors who don't get out often, cupid made a visit to their homes to bring them valentine goodies.

Geneva Hicks was one of the seniors who was surprised this Valentine’s Day.

“It just warms my heart, I just wasn’t expecting it.” Hicks said.

Hicks said she’s been getting visits from Faith in Action volunteers for about five years and Wednesday’s visit almost made her cry.

“This organization has meant so much to me because I am alone here and they come by and help me when they can and they are just there and that means everything.”

This is the first year the organization has delivered Valentine’s goody bags and since the 30 seniors who received them were so excited, they plan on doing it again next year.

Sandra Russell visit Hicks regularly. She began volunteering with Faith in Action after her friend died and left behind her ill mother.

“I started visiting her and then I became a volunteer and she passed away and I just love it. In fact, I’ve talked a few of my friends into being volunteers and they all love it,” she said.

Russell said that was six years ago and she hopes someone will do the same for her someday.

“You never know when you aren’t going to be able to drive or don’t have members of the family left. So this is wonderful organization and I hate that more people don’t know about it.”

Washington Regional's Faith in Action organization is volunteer-based and takes care of the homebound by taking them to appointments, to the grocery store and by just spending time with them.