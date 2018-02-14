Springdale Couple Gets Probation For Pinning Officer With Vehicle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A homeless couple received probation for pinning a Springdale police officer between two vehicles last summer while trying to flee an arrest.

Aaron Wellesley, 34, received five years probation after pleading guilty to felony charges of second-degree battery, first-degree criminal mischief and fleeing.

Ashley Wellesley, 29, pleaded guilty to felony accomplice to fleeing and received two years probation. Both owe roughly $1,000 in fines and court fees as well.

Washington Circuit Court Judge Mark Lindsay also ordered Aaron Wellesley to pay $1,000 in victim restitution.

Police responded about 6 p.m. on Aug. 25, 2017, to a call for two possibly intoxicated people at the Pilot Gas Station on Sunset Avenue in Springdale.

While officer Edgar Hernandez gathered information from Aaron Wellesley at the driver's side window, Wellesley suddenly accelerated.

Hernandez dove into the vehicle, but Wellesley turned sharply and crashed into an RV parked nearby, pinning Hernandez between the two vehicles, according to the report.

Another officer at the scene unholstered his weapon and chased after the vehicle. Aaron Wellesley continued to turn the the steering wheel while the other officer tried to remove him from the car.

During the arrest, Ashley Wellesley yelled "I told him to go! I told him to do it!," according to the report.

While police tried to handcuff Aaron Wellesley, his wife left the car and yelled "Don't hurt my husband!" at police before she was detained as well.

Hernandez was struggling to walk after the crash and was taken to a hospital, but was "all right," according to Lt. Jeff Taylor, Springdale police spokesman.