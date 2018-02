× WATCH: Turning Sunny And Warm Today

Spotty early morning showers will come to an end by lunchtime, clouds will clear today and temperatures will warm into the 60s with breezy south winds. Temperatures will stay mild overnight, only dropping into the 50s. Highs Thursday will be much warmer as highs climb into the upper 60s and low 70s.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Highs today:

Highs Thursday: