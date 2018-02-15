× 5NEWS To Build State-Of-The-Art News Facility In Northwest Arkansas

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — 5NEWS has entered into a lease agreement to create a new custom built, state-of-the-art facility in Johnson, Arkansas.

The new building will serve as a new expansion location for 5NEWS.

The 23,000 square foot facility is being designed by BiLD Architects of Fayetteville and will be built under the supervision of Kyle Naples of Napa Construction on four acres located north of the Inn at the Mill property. Previously, the station had been located at the Northwest Arkansas Mall.

“The dynamic growth of this region and our business has made this move possible. The design embraces a modern open office atmosphere that promotes creativity and collaboration and the studio space will enhance our productions with a more expansive environment in an all-new state-of-the-art look,” said Van Comer, 5NEWS president and general manager.

5NEWS will also maintain their current facility in Fort Smith with future plans to relocate to a newer facility within Fort Smith.

“The new facility is strategically located at a central point of Northwest Arkansas with easy access to I-49, which will put us in a much better position to cover breaking news across Northwest Arkansas and the entire region. Both NWA and Ft. Smith deserve excellent reporting of daily news and 5NEWS is updating both our facilities to ensure our coverage is balanced across the entire region giving 5NEWS viewers a complete look at all the current news impacting them where they live,” added Comer.