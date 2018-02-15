× Fort Smith Police Search For Mom Out On Bail

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Fort Smith police have issued a warrant for Sierra Johnson, 20, according to Cpl. Anthony Rice.

The warrant is for petition to revoke bond. Police are attempting to locate Johnson, but have been unsuccessful.

According to police, the warrant was issued because they went to arrest Johnson in relation to a felony drug charge from the past, but could not find her.

Johnson is facing charges of permitting the abuse of a minor. Her daughter died after being taken to Sparks Regional Medical Center on Jan. 30.

Her boyfriend, Tyree La’Mont Williams was arrested Jan. 31 and is facing first-degree murder charges.

If you have any information, contact Fort Smith police.