Local 6th-Graders Use Mapping System To Identify Where Drug Disposal Kiosk Is Needed

GOSHEN (KFSM) — Those in town now have a safe location to dispose of unwanted prescription medication.

The first drug disposal kiosk is thanks to two Helen Tyson Middle School students.

Sixth-graders Kevin Rivas and Emma Claire Shockley are in an environmental and spatial education program and used a geographic information system to identify areas where the kiosk was most needed.

“At first, it was like starting with cigarettes and trying to help people quit, but then it got deeper into medications and overdose and that’s how I got started,” Rivas said.

The students also used GIS tracking to have a kiosk installed in Cave Springs. Several other towns in Northwest Arkansas are also trying to receive drug disposal kiosks.

Shockley said, “I feel really good because it’s helping their community, and I know a bunch of other communities are trying to get take back boxes as well.”