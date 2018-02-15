Local Parents React To South Florida High School Massacre

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- Local parents are once again asking themselves, what if something like this happens here?

"Every time I drop her off it goes through my head, it went through my head this morning," said Shawn Daniels, a Fayetteville High parent.

Now more than ever he said he wants to make sure his daughter and her classmates are prepared for an active shooter situation.

"I mean I think it's something that sadly its gotta be part of the regular process now at schools, how to react and respond and evacuate and get out of there," Daniels said.

To ensure student safety, Fayetteville public schools run several surprise drills at all of schools throughout the year.

The Fayetteville Police Department also has armed school resource officers at every school.

"We don't want anything like that to occur here and if it did we want to be ready to respond the way that we should," Sgt. Anthony Murphy said.

Schools in Washington and Benton counties have guidance counselors available to talk to students taking the shooting particularly hard.