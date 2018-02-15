Man Dead In Fort Smith Shooting, Police Searching For Suspect

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- A man is dead after a shooting at a motel Thursday night (Feb. 15), according to the Fort Smith Police Department.
A man in his 30s, whom police have yet to identify, was shot and killed at River Valley Inn & Suites, 5103 Towson Ave., Fort Smith police Cpl. Anthony Rice said.
Rice said the victim will be identified after next of kin is notified.
Police are searching for a suspect who drove away from the scene. No details about the suspect or vehicle have been released at this time.
