Officials Say Mutual Aid Helpful In Extinguishing Benton County Fire

BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) — The mutual aid system between several fire departments made for “quick, efficient” work of a garage fire on Thursday (Feb. 15), according to the Benton County Division of Public Safety.

The division posted on its Facebook page that crews from Beaver Lake, Rogers, Rocky Branch, Avoca and the Benton County Fire Marshal’s office responded to a detached garage fire this afternoon.

Firefighters attacked the blaze in the garage and distinguished it a short time later. There were no injuries to humans or animals.

The division said the mutual aid system was vital for this fire because it provided “enough apparatus, water, and manpower to make a quick efficient stop.”