Rogers Investing In New Traffic Light Technology

ROGERS (KFSM) -- The city is investing in new traffic light technology due to recent issues with the lights -- especially during winter weather.

The current detection systems have been used for more than a decade, and don't utilize heat during icy weather. The outdated cameras will be switched for new radar systems at 13 intersections on New Hope Road between Cross Church and Highway 71.

"We've had some issues with the cameras like you've recently seen with the freezing rain. They don't see well through the ice when it covers them up," Nathan Becknell engineer for Rogers said.

When that happens, someone has to manually scrape the ice off.

Becknell added, "This (new) radar technology can freeze up into a block of ice and it's still shooting radar out and can still see the cars."

He said he hopes more of this technology will be implemented within the next couple of years throughout the city.

Several drivers said they're glad changes are being made due to delays they recently experienced.