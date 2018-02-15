Warm Afternoon, Cold And Wet Friday Morning

A strong cold front will arrive late Thursday into Friday with scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder. Rain chances will be greatest in the overnight but there's a chance we could see lingering showers into Friday morning's drive.
Expect much colder temperatures for Friday afternoon with breezy northwest winds. Temperatures will fall into the 30s by afternoon.
A look at the timing...
THURSDAY 11PM: Scattered showers arrive along the advancing cold front.
FRIDAY 1AM: Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely.
FRIDAY 5:30AM: Most showers are exiting to the southeast but a few lingering rain showers are possible.
-Garrett