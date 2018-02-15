Motorcyclist Hospitalized After Accident On Arkansas 271, Traffic Diverted

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- A 47-year-old man is being treated for life threatening internal injuries after crashing his motorcycle into a truck Thursday (Feb. 15) on Arkansas 271, according to Fort Smith police

Police said the man was headed to work about 7 a.m. when he rear-ended the truck between Zero Street and Cavanaugh Road.

The man, who wasn't wearing a helmet, landed in the road, police said. He was set to be taken by helicopter to UAMS in Little Rock.

Police have contacted the man's family, but officials declined to release more details.

Officials are asking for drivers heading northbound on Arkansas 271 to take Cavanaugh Road to Jenny Lind Road to avoid the accident.