UA Student Signs Diversion Order In Video Voyeurism Case

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A University of Arkansas student won’t be prosecuted for video voyeurism if he completes 100 hours of community service, stays in school and maintains at least a 2.75 GPA.

Garrett Wolff was arrested Sept. 25, 2017, for allegedly photographing a sexual act inside the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity house and sharing the images online.

Wolff, 20, has until February 2019 to complete a diversion ordered signed earlier this month by Washington County Circuit Judge Mark Lindsay.

If Wolff complies with the the order and isn’t charged with any new offenses within that time frame, the Washington County prosecutor’s office will dismiss the charge, which is a Class A misdemeanor.

Wolff has a review hearing set for Feb. 2, 2019.

Steve Voorhies, university spokesman, declined to comment about any disciplinary action against Wolff.

Voorhies said the university did punish the fraternity, banning it from holding any social events — other than recruitment — through the fall 2017 semester. The fraternity is also prohibited from serving alcohol at any events through May.

Class A misdemeanors are the most serious types of misdemeanor in Arkansas. They are punishable by up to one year in jail and a maximum fine of $2,500.