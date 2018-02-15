Van Buren: Empty Bowl Fundraiser Happening Tonight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VAN BUREN (KFSM) -- A local non-profit fundraiser dinner will be served tonight to raise money for the Kids Backpack Program.

Dinner will be served from 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. in the cafeteria at Van Buren High School Thursday (Feb. 15).

Tickets are $15 for adults and $7 for children 12 and under.

All of the money raised will go to the meals for the Kids Backpack Program through the Community Services Clearinghouse.

The program provides weekend meals for kids from throughout the area who do not know when to expect their next meal.

"We really like to give to the Meals For Kids Program because almost all of our bowls are made by kids so it's really nice to have kids helping other kids in our community" Kara Holland, Van Buren High School art teacher said.

After the dinner, students will wash the bowls so the guests can take them home as a souvenir.

Students at Van Buren High School who are in ceremic class have been working to make handmade, ceramic bowls.

The handcrafted bowls that take months to make will be the centerpiece during the event.

Served inside the bowls will be homemade beef stew soup with bread on the side.

The fundraiser supports young students, through art, food and also community.