Van Buren Police Searching For Suspects Involved In Robbery

VAN BUREN (KFSM) — Two suspects are wanted after reportedly robbing a gas station, according to Van Buren police.

Police say two suspects robbed the Pic N Tote gas station, 2203 Fayetteville Rd. at about 1:30 a.m. on Thursday (Feb. 15).

The two suspects reportedly entered the store to distract the store clerk then stole $200 out of the cash register when the clerk looked away, according to police.

Workers say the two suspects were males, one was older and the other one was younger.

The suspects were also reported to have been spotted in Alma 30 minutes prior to the robbery in Van Buren.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Van Buren Police Department at (479) 474-1234.

