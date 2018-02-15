× WATCH: Near Record Highs Today; Cold Blast Friday

Unusually warm weather this morning will set the stage for near record highs this afternoon. The best chance of seeing a record high will be in Fayetteville where the record is 73°. A few showers will be possible for the early morning drive, then mostly dry the rest of the day. The spring-like weather will be short-lived as another cold blast arrives early Friday. Showers will be likely for the morning drive Friday with a slight chance of light winter weather mixing in with the rain.

Highs today:

Highs Friday: