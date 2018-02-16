× Annual Home Show To Kick Off In Fort Smith

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — The Home Show will be kicking off at Kay Rodgers Park this weekend from Friday (Feb. 16) to Sunday (Feb. 18).

The event will be set up from 10:00 a.m to 7:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday inside the Expo Center with several vendors to show you what they have to offer for your home and garden.

This show is to give these local companies the opportunity to get some exposure and to get them ready to be outdoors.

Parking will be free and tickets are five dollars to get into the door.

Friday (Feb. 16) they’re offering a special deal which is a dollar off if you bring a canned food donation that will go back to the community services clearinghouse.

There will be different activities for adults and children to participate in during the three day event.

Sunday (Feb. 18) the doors will be open from noon to 5:00 p.m. and there will be a Kids Lefo contest and Fort Smith Police Department will be on hand to do finger printing and car seat checks.