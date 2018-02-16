× Berryville: Student Taken Into Custody After Making Shooting Threat

BERRYVILLE (KFSM) — A middle school student was taken into juvenile custody after making a shooting threat at Berryville Middle School, according to the Berryville School District.

The following message was posted on the Berryville School District Facebook Page by the superintendent Thursday evening (Feb. 15).

“It is important to keep our Bobcat Families informed of happenings throughout our district. Therefore, I want to let you know that there was a Middle School student who made threats on social media yesterday. When school officials were made aware of the situation, the student was taken into Juvenile custody. At no time were the students or staff in harm’s way. The student did not have possession of any weapons. The safety of our students and staff is our number one priority each day. We ask that everyone be diligent in observing conservations among our students and make school officials aware of any possible threats.”

