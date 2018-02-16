Winners Of The Canon Kutest Couple Photo Contest By Bedford Camera & Video

Posted 11:00 am, February 16, 2018, by

The photos have been submitted and the votes have been tallied, here are our winners of the Canon Kutest Couple Photo Contest!

1st Place Winner - Audrey Koch has won the Canon Rebel T6 Camera Kit

2nd Place Winner - Brooke Parks has won a $50 Gift Card to Bedford Camera & Video

3rd Place Winner - Sherri Chastain has won a $50 Gift Card to Bedford Camera & Video

4th Place Winner - Jeanie Klomfas has won a $50 Gift Card to Bedford Camera & Video

5th Place Winner - Lindsay Bonilla has won a $50 Gift Card to Bedford Camera & Video

Thank you to all who submitted photos and voted we had over 2,000 total participants!

Segment Sponsored By: Bedford Camera & Video