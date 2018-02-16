Winners Of The Canon Kutest Couple Photo Contest By Bedford Camera & Video

The photos have been submitted and the votes have been tallied, here are our winners of the Canon Kutest Couple Photo Contest!
1st Place Winner - Audrey Koch has won the Canon Rebel T6 Camera Kit
2nd Place Winner - Brooke Parks has won a $50 Gift Card to Bedford Camera & Video
3rd Place Winner - Sherri Chastain has won a $50 Gift Card to Bedford Camera & Video
4th Place Winner - Jeanie Klomfas has won a $50 Gift Card to Bedford Camera & Video
5th Place Winner - Lindsay Bonilla has won a $50 Gift Card to Bedford Camera & Video
Thank you to all who submitted photos and voted we had over 2,000 total participants!
Segment Sponsored By: Bedford Camera & Video