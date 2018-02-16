× Cross Church Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Cross Church Fayetteville Campus Grand Opening Launch & Ribbon Cutting Ceremony will happen Tuesday (Feb. 20) at 1:30 p.m. through Sunday (Feb. 25).

The new campus is located on the southeast corner of Wedington and I-49 at 2801 W. McMillian Dr.

Cross Church Fayetteville is under the leadership of Pastor Nick Floyd, son of Cross Church Senior Pastor Ronnie Floyd.

For more information about Cross Church and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, visit crosschurch.com.