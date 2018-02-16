× Former Wash. County IT Director Accused Of Making $30,000 Worth Of Personal Purchases On County Card

WASHINGTON COUNTY (KFSM) — A former Washington County IT director is accused of making nearly $30,000 worth of personal charges using a county issued purchase card, according to a preliminary report.

John Adams is accused of making several personal purchases on his Washington County issued purchase card, according to the report. He worked for the county from 2010 to 2018.

The purchases appeared personal and not work-related. The report states that some of the purchases were outside the scope of what the IT department would ever use.

Invoices submitted to the county had been altered to make the purchases seem legit, according to the report. In some instances, the items purchased had been altered to appear work-related. The delivery address on submitted invoices had been changed from his personal address to the courthouse address, according to the report.

Throughout the investigation, Adams was placed on leave and locked out of the IT system. He resigned from his position in January.

The report states that Adams was required to turn over all county property he had checked out under his name. The investigation revealed invoices and receipts for items that Adams did not turn in and were unaccounted for.

Approximately $30,380 worth of property purchased using the purchase card was unaccounted for as of Feb. 13.

Adams is now facing theft of property charges.