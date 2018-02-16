× Fort Smith Area Tractor Supply Hosting FFA Fundraiser

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — The Fort Smith Tractor Supply Company store will collect donations during National FFA Week to support grants for FFA chapters in AR., according to a press release.

National FFA Week (Feb. 17-24), Tractor Supply customers can donate $1 or more at checkout Feb. 16-25 while shopping in-store, online at http://www.tractorsupply.com or by calling Customer Solutions at (877) 718-6750.

Donations will fund the Grants for Growing program, which supports FFA chapters AR FFA chapters through agricultural projects.

Grants awarded to the winning FFA chapter initiatives in the spring have a minimum value of $500 and a maximum of $5,000.

All donations remain within the state in which they were raised.

For more information about the program, visit www.ffa.org/grantsforgrowing.