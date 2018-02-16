× Fort Smith Sex Offender Arrested In Connection With Cold Case Homicide

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — A convicted sex offender wanted for his alleged involvement in a cold case homicide in North Carolina was arrested Friday (Feb. 16) in Fort Smith, according to police.

Isaac McDonald, 42, of Fort Smith is a convicted level 2 sex offender. He was convicted during 2010 of knowingly exposing a woman to HIV, according to the Fort Smith Police Department. The woman found out about him having HIV when she found his hidden medication.

Detectives with the special investigations unit at the police department arrested McDonald Friday in the 600 block of South 20th Street.

They were contacted by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office about McDonald possibly being the suspect in the cold case. That Sheriff’s Office released a warrant for McDonald’s arrest Feb. 12.

McDonald has been wanted by North Carolina authorities for 16 years in connection with a cold case homicide. He is accused of killing Janet Norris by asphyxiation April 20, 2002 in Cumberland County, N.C., according to The Fayetteville Observer.

A North Carolina television station reports she was smothered with a pillow at her home and after, her body was dumped in a wooded area.

He is in the Sebastian County Detention Center waiting to be extradited to North Carolina. He has no bond.