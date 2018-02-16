× Hackett Student Facing Charges After Implied Threat

HACKETT (KFSM) — A 16-year-old Hackett student was arrested after threatening the school, according to the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said the student and been picked on in the past and stated the threat Friday (Feb. 16). The students reported the threat to the school and staff responded appropriately, according to investigators. The student was isolated until law enforcement could arrive.

He is now facing terroristic threatening charges.

No weapons were found at the school and students and staff are not in danger, according to investigators.