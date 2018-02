× Infant Twins Found Dead In Suitcase

CROSS COUNTY, Ark. (KFSM) — The bodies of two infant twins were found on a county road Friday (Feb. 16), 5NEWS sister station WREG reports.

The bodies were found by a passerby about 1:45 p.m. in a purple suitcase in a ditch on a county road, WREG also reports.

Deputies have said they’re investigating possible leads.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Cross County Sheriff’s Office at (870)238-5700.