Keith Urban Brings Graffiti Tour To Walmart Amp

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — The Walmart Amp announces Four-time Grammy Award winner Keith Urban will bring his Graffiti U World Your to the Walmart Amp Wednesday (Aug. 15), according to a press release.

Tickets will go on sale Friday (Feb. 23) at 10:00 a.m. and ticket prices will range from $39 to $101.

These tickets can be purchased in person or at the Walton Arts Center Box Office in Fayetteville by calling 479-443-5600 or by visiting www.amptickets.com.

The tour also includes CCMA nominee Lindsay Ell as the opening performer for Urban’s performances as well as for his debut performance at the Walmart Amp.

The Graffiti U World Tour 2018 will kick off in June and will visit 58 cities.