× Knight Overpowers Bucknell In Season Opener

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Expectations are sky high for Arkansas heading into the 2018 college baseball season and they lived up to them in the season opener thanks to their staff ace.

Blaine Knight threw five no-hit innings while striking out four as Arkansas blasted Bucknell 14-2 inside Baum Stadium.

Bucknell struggled to find the strike zone on the mound and that resulted in a pair of big innings to start for Arkansas. The Razorbacks led 4-0 after just one inning thanks to a few freebie runs (two bases loaded walks and a balk) while Arkansas added six more runs in the second to blow the game open.

Heston Kjerstad, making his Arkansas debut, delivered a RBI single in his first career at-bat and then finished the game going 3-of-4 while scoring three runs and was hit by a pitch. Carson Shaddy led the Razorbacks as he drove in four runs, three coming on a home run in the huge second inning.

Kole Ramage looked impressive in his Arkansas debut as he struck out four in two innings of work coming out of the bullpen. Both of Bucknell’s runs were unearned.