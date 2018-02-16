× Local Man Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Child For Four Months

JOHNSON COUNTY (KFSM) — A Hartman man is accused of sexual assaulting a child.

Danny Hugh Keech Jr. is facing one count of first-degree sexual assault, and two counts of second-degree sexual assault, according to court documents.

The reported assaults allegedly happened during four months in 2016.

Keech is in the Johnson County Detention Center in lieu of a $100,000 bond, according to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

His next court appearance is scheduled for March 1, at 9 a.m., according to the Sheriff’s Office.