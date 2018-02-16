× Local Moonshine Still Found In Logan County

LOGAN COUNTY (KFSM) — No charges will be filed in a case in which a moonshine still was found by deputies with the Logan County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies found the still Thursday (Feb. 15) in South Logan County, according to Logan County Sheriff Boyd D. Hicks.

Although Arkansas statutes state owning or possessing any part of a still for the unlawful manufacture of liquor is a Class D felony, no charges will be filed in this case because the person thought to have owned it is dead, Hicks explained.

The person thought to have owned the still is not being identified in respect for the family, Hicks said.

Hicks also said it appears the still was used not too long ago.