New WiFi Hotspots At Fayetteville Parks

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- Officials are working to improve the city's infrastructure and that includes its technology.

Complementary WiFi has been added to several of the city's parks including Bryce Davis, Gary Hampton Softball Complex, Gulley, Kessler Mountain Regional, Lake Fayetteville, Veterans Memorial, Walker and Wilson.

The complementary WiFi has also been added at the Dickson Street Parking Lot which is also known as the Walton Arts Center lot, as well as Spring Street Parking Garage.

Local Kathi Kraft said, "You know when I come to the park I like to be able to just kind of get a way from technology and I love the nature of it."

She said she understands that it is important for lots of families to have internet access.

"I can see the positive parts of it for sure and like you said families, working families trying to do a lot of things at one time," she added.

Keith Marcedo who is the IT director for the city emphasized, "Wifi access is critical for people in this day and age."

For more information about public hotspot location in the city, click here.