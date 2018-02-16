Police: Springdale Man Says He ‘Wanted To Shoot Employees At Random’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) -- A man is facing charges after telling police he went to a business with the intention of shooting people at random, according to Springdale police.

Police responded to American Tubing at 2191 Ford Avenue at 3:32 a.m. Friday (Feb. 16) on the report of a man threatening people with a gun.

Shawn Vaughn, 20, was inside the business with a rifle, according to police. Police found the man inside the building sitting near the human resources office.

Vaughn did not have any weapons on him, but police were later told that an employee took weapons away from him, according to police.

Officers found a .22 caliber pistol and an AR-15 rifle in the closet of the business, police said. He told police he went to American Tubing with the intention of shooting employees at random, according to police.

He is facing charges of 44 counts of terroristic threatening, disorderly conduct, and carrying a prohibited weapon.