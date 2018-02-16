× Police: Teen Arrested After Pea Ridge Shooting

PEA RIDGE (KFSM) — Police have arrested a 17-year-old boy for allegedly shooting his brother early Friday (Feb. 16) morning.

The boy faces one count of second-degree domestic battery, a Class D felony.

Pea Ridge police responded about 1:37 a.m. to home on Nemett Circle where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police said the boy appeared to be intoxicated when they arrested him.

Police searched the home about 6 a.m. and recovered guns and ammunition, but said there isn’t a concern for pubic safety and there are no other suspects.

Class D felonies are punishable by up to six years in prison and a maximum fine of $10,000.