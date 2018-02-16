× U.S. Attorney: Oxycodone Dealer Sentenced To Federal Prison

SALLISAW (KFSM) — A reported opioid dealer is heading to federal prison.

Kevin Wayne Sanders Jr., 29, of Sallisaw has been sentenced for distributing oxycodone. He has been sentenced 65 months in federal prison. He will be on probation for six years after he is released, according to Brian Kuester, U.S. district attorney for District 27.

Charges stem from January 2016, according to Kuester.

“The misuse of Oxycodone and other prescription pain medications is wreaking havoc on our communities. Those people that unlawfully distribute those drugs do so for their own profit without regard for the lives that will be devastated, and they must be stopped. The investigation and prosecution of the defendant has stopped him from further distribution and hopefully will deter others from getting involved in the drug trade business. The law enforcement agencies that contributed to this investigation should be commended for their efforts,” Kuester stated in a news release.