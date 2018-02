× Roll Over Accident Involving Propane Truck

SCOTT COUNTY (KFSM) — Roll over accident involving propane truck occurred Friday morning (Feb. 16).

Accident happened north of Waldron on Highway 71, according to Cpt. Phillip Pevehouse.

Fort Smith Hazmat team is on the way to the scene and trying to extract the driver with Jaws of Life, according to police.

There are no details yet regarding the driver.

Traffic is being rerouted at this time.

Stay with 5NEWS on this developing story.