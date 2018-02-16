× Student Arrested After Shooting Threat At Fayetteville High School

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Fayetteville High School student is arrested after making a threat to shoot up the school.

A student posted a snapchat Thursday (Feb. 15) referencing the recent Florida shooting and implying the same should happen at Fayetteville High School, according to police. According to Fayetteville Public Schools the post said “shoot up the high school like they did in Florida”.

Police say they were made aware of the snapchat post Thursday (Feb. 15) around 7p.m. was sent to a school resource officer

Police say they investigated through the night, interviewing the student and their guardians.

According to police, the student claims the post was a joke but due to the seriousness of the post and the recent school shooting in Florida, the student was arrested Friday (Feb. 16) at 2:00 a.m.

According to police the student is being held at the Washington County Juvenile Detention Center.