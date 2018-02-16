× Two Accused Of Breaking Into Food Trucks, $1,200 Done In Damage

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Two men are facing charges after being accused of breaking into food trucks, according to Fayetteville police.

Police were investigated the burglary of six separate food trucks off College Avenue near Lake Fayetteville Jan. 31.

The suspects damaged the doors of the trucks and vandalized the inside and outside of each truck with $1,200 done in damage, according to police. Police said $350 was taken from the trucks.

Investigators said Gabriel Gass, 18, Andres Barrett, 18, and two juvenile boys were responsible.

Barrett was arrested on unrelated charges Feb. 13. Investigators talked to Barrett about the food truck burglaries and a commercial burglary the same night on Township Drive. He admitted to the burglary on Township, but denied participating in the food truck burglaries. He identified Gass and one of the juvenile boys as the suspects in the food truck burglaries, according to police.

Police interviewed Gass on Feb. 15. According to police, he admitted to participating in both burglaries. He identified Barrett and the two juvenile boys as participating in both.

Police said that based off the date of the burglaries and the close proximity of their locations, Barrett will face charges of the food truck burglaries as well.

Barrett and Gass are now both facing charges of commercial burglary, criminal mischief, and theft of property.