Two In Benton County Face Total Of 586 Charges

CENTERTON (KFSM) -- Two people are facing a total of 586 charges after being investigated by the Secret Service.

Denice Cummins, 26, of Centerton is facing 290 felonies. Cummins is accused of 281 counts of first-degree forgery, five counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts of possession of a controlled substance. She was also arrested on a warrant for failure to appear, according to the Benton County Sheriff's Office.

Josiah Cochran, 25, of Decatur is accused of 296 charges. He faces 281 counts of first-degree forgery, three counts of felony theft by receiving, two counts of possession of a firearm by a certain person, two counts of felony theft by receiving and one count of felony possession of a controlled substance. He also had warrants out for his arrest including three felony failure to appear warrants and four misdemeanor failure to appear warrants, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Police were dispatched to Cummins's residence on Tarah Knolls Circle on Thursday (Feb. 15). There, they found $28,713 in counterfeit bills, forgery devices including a printer, and methamphetamine, according to the Centerton Police Department.

The United States Secret Service assisted the police department in the investigation.