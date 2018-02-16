× WATCH: Much Colder Today; Rain Likely Saturday

After near record highs in the 70s Thursday, today will be much colder as a strong cold front blows through during the early part of the day. A few rain showers will be possible as the front moves through before sunrise, but the rain will clear out of the area by the later part of the morning.

Another round of rain will likely develop late Friday night into Saturday. Temperatures should remain above freezing late Friday night into early Saturday morning, limited the chance of any switch over to winter weather.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hour-by-hour forecast for Northwest Arkansas:

Hour-by-hour forecast for the River Valley:

Highs today: