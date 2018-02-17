× Body Found Along Creek Believed To Be Missing Arkansas Woman

CROSSETT, Ark. (AP) — The Ashley County Sheriff’s Office says a body found on a creek bank near Hermitage is believed to be that of a missing Crossett woman.

The body is thought to be 38-year-old Shannon Ridener, who was last seen Jan. 13 when she visited her father and stepmother in Crossett.

Authorities say the body was found Thursday (Feb. 15) just off Highway 63 by a Game and Fish Commission wildlife officer.

Sheriff Tommy Sturgeon says the body was sent to the state medical examiner’s office to determine the cause of death.