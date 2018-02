Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Track the Rain (Click Here): LIVE RADAR

You'll wake up to many puddles Saturday (Feb 17) morning. Rain showers will push out between 8AM and 10AM. Mostly cloudy skies will linger for the majority of the day.

Rainfall totals should amount to a quarter to a half inch. Much more rain is headed our way next week!

Northwest Arkansas Hour-By-Hour

River Valley Hour-By-Hour

-Matt