Fort Smith Active Shooter Training

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- The Fort Smith Police Department on Saturday taught a local church how to respond to an active shooter situation.

The police department's nationally certified instructor taught members of Wesley Church how to respond and the tools they would need if they were ever faced with an active shooter.

The instructor explained how to assemble and prepare a team that could handle an active shooter until police could arrive.

"The biggest thing we want people to know is you have to do something, you can't wait to make a decision," said Corporal Anthony Rice. "We are going to do everything at the Fort Smith Police Department to get to you, but you have to take action and those actions are exactly what we are going around teaching to the different churches and schools that request our assistance."

If you have a group, church or school that would like to take this class you may contact Rice at Fort Smith PD.