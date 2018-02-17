× Good Samaritan Clinic Celebrates Best Night Of The Year

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — The roaring twenties were alive and well in downtown Fort Smith on Saturday night.

The Good Samaritan’s Clinic hosted their second annual Best Night of the Year event.

The entertainment extravaganza transformed the clinic into a vintage speakeasy for one night.

Attendees are encouraged to wear costumes embracing the era.

Organizers say they were overwhelmed by the number of people who came to this year’s event.

“Last year we had about 200 people and that’s 160 more people this year so it’s been amazing,” executive director Patti Kimbrough said. “We live in a great community with so many great events but this year has just proved that. Selling out quickly was amazing and it just shows the support for the Good Samaritan Clinic.”

5News is a proud sponsor of the annual event.