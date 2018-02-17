Ozark Natural Foods – Hey Good Cookin’ – Creole Green Beans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For this week's Hey Good Cookin, we are getting into the spirit of Mardi Gra. Heather Artripe with Ozark Natural Foods has a delicious and festive side for your weekend celebrations!

Creole Green Beans

Ingredients

1 lb. green beans

1-2 T olive oil

Salt and Pepper to taste

1 onion, diced

1 red bell pepper, diced

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 T Worcestershire sauce

1 t pepper

½ t salt

2 t Creole seasoning

Directions

Preheat oven to 375.

Toss green beans in olive oil, salt, and pepper.

Roast for 10-12 minutes. Remove and let cool.

In a skillet, add 2 T butter, heat over medium heat.

Once hot, add your onion and red bell pepper, cook for 4-5 minutes.

Add in minced garlic and cook for 30 seconds.

Add your roasted green beans and stir to incorporate.

Season with Creole seasoning, pepper, and salt.

Add your Worcestershire sauce, stir.

My Creole Seasoning

¾ T Paprika

½ T Smoked Paprika

1T salt

1 T Garlic Granules

½ T Black Pepper

½ T Onion Powder

¼ T Cayenne Pepper

½ T Dried Oregano

½ T Dried Thyme

Segment Sponsored By: Ozark Natural Foods