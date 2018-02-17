× Razorbacks Take Down #21 Texas A&M In Rematch

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)– The Razorbacks were able to get revenge against Texas A&M Saturday, winning 94-75 in front of a packed crowd at Bud Walton Arena. With the victory, the Razorbacks improve 19-8 overall 8-6 in SEC play.

Arkansas had four players finish in the double figures, Jaylen Barford led the Hogs with 21 points, Daryl Macon was right behind him adding 20 points.

The Razorbacks have now won four-straight, and have kept up their reputation of being hard to beat on their home court. The Hogs are 14-1 at Bud Walton. "Not many teams are going to come in here and beat Arkansas when they shoot it like they did today," said Texas A&M coach Billy Kennedy. "This is a senior-led (Arkansas) team, and they played like seniors today."

Next Arkansas will host Kentucky Tuesday at 8:00 p.m.