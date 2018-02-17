× Shaddy Leads Power Surge As Hogs Rout Bucknell Again

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Arkansas faced adversity for the first time this season as they came to bat in the first inning behind for the first time this season.

The Razorbacks responded and nearly broke the school record for most runs in a game.

Arkansas took advantage of Bucknell’s struggling pitching staff and blasted six home runs as the Hogs rolled to a 32-4 win. The Razorbacks won the season opener 14-2 on Friday. The school record is 33 runs in a single game.

Carson Shaddy continued his hot start as he had a solo home run and a three run double off the right-centerfield wall on Saturday. Through the first two games, Shaddy has a pair of home runs and has driven in eight despite having just four official at-bats.

Casey Martin drove in five runs for the Razorbacks, including his first career home run, while Dominic Fletcher also had five RBI.

Bucknell’s pitching staff continued to struggle to find the strike zone in their first series of the season. The Bison walked 15 in Friday’s season opener and then issued 15 more free passes on Saturday. In addition, Arkansas was hit by a pitch six times in the two games.