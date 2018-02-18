× Arkansas Homeowner Claims Self-Defense In Fatal Shooting

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Police say an Arkansas homeowner is claiming he acted in self-defense when he fatally shot a teenager inside his home.

Authorities say the body of 18-year-old Demarco Murray was discovered Thursday (Feb. 15) afternoon inside a home in Conway, located northwest of Little Rock.

Investigators at first believed Murray was shot during a home invasion, but later learned he had been invited into the home by the homeowner.

Conway Police Maj. Chris Harris says Taylor and the homeowner knew each other and that Taylor had allegedly tried to rob the resident after being invited inside his home. Another man was with Taylor but ran from the house, and the homeowner says he does not know whether that person was also shot.

The case remains under investigation.